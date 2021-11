CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Veterans Day is coming up and if you’re a veteran in the market for a household pet, Chesterfield County has you covered next week.

Chesterfield County Animal Services will be hosting a veterans adoption event all next week.

The shelter will be waiving all adoption fees for any veterans interested in adopting a pet.

The shelter is closed on Veterans Day, but will be open every other day of the week. Proof of military status is required.