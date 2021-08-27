Petersburg couple ties the knot at Chesterfield County Fair

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Love was in the air at the Chesterfield County Fair on Friday night and so was the smell of kettle corn! The popular summer attraction was back in full swing after being cancelled last year and one local couple made it the ultimate celebration.

Chris and Heather Holmes of Petersburg gathered in front of the LOVE sign at the fair to tie the knot.

(Photo provided by Travis Tuck)

“We need to have happiness, you know what I mean,” Chris Holmes said.

The couple was joined by family for the wedding and of course brought their own officiant.

Chris and Heather met in middle school and were waiting for a great opportunity to celebrate their love together.

“We decided because of everything going on that we are going to wait until our year anniversary and just do it big,” Heather Holmes said.

(Photo provided by Travis Tuck)

They spent the evening enjoying the fair but for a honeymoon Heather Holmes said she wants to go on a cruise.

Even for those not getting married, Friday night at the fair was exciting. Cora Strathypeloquin of Hanover said she got to do all of the rides she hadn’t been on in awhile and play all of the games.

Fair organizer Brenda White said its been quite the task putting together the event after canceling the last one. White compared Saturday morning to Christmas morning, “all the work comes to fruition.”