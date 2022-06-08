CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In a wave of vandalism in the early morning hours of Monday, June 6, Chesterfield Police said 54 tires were slashed at businesses across several locations in the 8300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said seven cars at One Stop Auto Repair had tires slashed, as did 14 cars at Haley Toyota next door and two cars and one trailer at the neighboring RNR Tire Express. According to police, 54 tires were slashed in total.

Midlothian Turnpike Tire Slashing Suspect (Photo Credit: Chesterfield County Police Department)

On Wednesday, June 8, Chesterfield County Police released a photo of the man suspected to be connected to the tire slashings. The man was described as a white male around 50-60 years old. He was wearing a maroon Nike t-shirt with “Hokies” written on the front, tan cargo shorts and a hat.

Police ask for anyone with information to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.