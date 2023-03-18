CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two drivers were charged Friday after police say each was responsible for a separate crash in the same area of Chesterfield County.

The first crash took place at the intersection of Genito Road and Woolridge Road, near Swift Creek Reservoir, and involved a utility van, pickup truck and sedan. According to Sgt. Rollins of the Chesterfield County Police Department, one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the sedan was charged with failure to yield.

Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police, Twitter

The second crash took place at the intersection of Old Hundred Road and Charter Colony Parkway, also near Swift Creek Reservoir, and involved a pickup truck and Toyota Prius. The driver of the Prius was charged with following too closely. No injuries were reported from this crash.