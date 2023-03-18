CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two drivers were charged Friday after police say each was responsible for a separate crash in the same area of Chesterfield County.
The first crash took place at the intersection of Genito Road and Woolridge Road, near Swift Creek Reservoir, and involved a utility van, pickup truck and sedan. According to Sgt. Rollins of the Chesterfield County Police Department, one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the sedan was charged with failure to yield.
The second crash took place at the intersection of Old Hundred Road and Charter Colony Parkway, also near Swift Creek Reservoir, and involved a pickup truck and Toyota Prius. The driver of the Prius was charged with following too closely. No injuries were reported from this crash.