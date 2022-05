CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — They really did mean rain or shine.

The Bon Air Victorian Day parade returned today. It is the first time since the pandemic that the Bon Air Historical Society has hosted the event.

Attendees were encouraged to walk or ride their bikes in the parade. The event also provided food vendors and entertainment.

The parade route went from the baptist church on Buford Road to Old Bon Air Road.

The parade’s festivities began around 10 a.m. (Photo: Nicole McMullin 8News)

Bon Air Historical Society march with flags (Photo: Nicole McMullin 8News)

Attendees were undeterred by the overcast weather (Photo: Nicole McMullin 8News)

Multiple Chesterfield Fire vehicles roll through the parade (Photo: Nicole McMullin 8News)

Excited viewers watch on (Photo: Nicole McMullin 8News)

A decorated red pickup cruises through (Photo: Nicole McMullin 8News)

Bon Air Blue Streaks swimmers in their water-themed float (Photo: Nicole McMullin 8News)

Liberal Women of Chesterfield Co. & Beyond marched with flags (Photo: Nicole McMullin 8News)

A clown performs with juggle sticks (Photo: Nicole McMullin 8News)

Brass band musicians perform in trailer (Photo: Nicole McMullin 8News)

Bon Air Community Association’s banner is displayed (Photo: Nicole McMullin 8News)

Congressman Rob Whitman in the parade (Photo: Nicole McMullin 8News)

Mascot poses for the camera (Photo: Nicole McMullin 8News)