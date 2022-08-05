CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police was on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in which a car collided into a residential home on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 1100 block of Adkins Road on Friday, Aug. 5. On the scene, officers saw that a car had crashed into the side of a house.

Credit: Sergeant Kevin Rollins

Credit: Sergeant Kevin Rollins

No injuries were reported. Police did not say what the extent of the damages were to the house.

According to the police, the driver has been charged with reckless driving.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.