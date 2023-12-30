CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashes into a tree near the Afton area in Chesterfield, causing massive damage to the car’s front end.

On Saturday, Dec. 30 shortly before 9 p.m., officers of Chesterfield County Police Department responded to the 4500 block of Kingsland Road for a report of a car crash. When police arrived on scene, they found a car that had crashed into a tree.

The car that was destroyed after crashing into a tree on the 4500 block of Kingsland Road on Saturday, Dec. 30. (Photo: Mark Morales, 8News)

(Photo: Mark Morales, 8News)

According to police, the driver was speeding along the curve of the road when they lost control of their car and crashed into the tree. The driver of the car was reported to have no injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chesterfield Police continue to investigate this incident.