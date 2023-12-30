CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashes into a tree near the Afton area in Chesterfield, causing massive damage to the car’s front end.
On Saturday, Dec. 30 shortly before 9 p.m., officers of Chesterfield County Police Department responded to the 4500 block of Kingsland Road for a report of a car crash. When police arrived on scene, they found a car that had crashed into a tree.
According to police, the driver was speeding along the curve of the road when they lost control of their car and crashed into the tree. The driver of the car was reported to have no injuries.
Chesterfield Police continue to investigate this incident.