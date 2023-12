CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation hosted a tree lighting event Friday night at the Beulah Recreation Center.

Guests enjoyed a fake snow machine, a display of festive inflatables, pictures with Santa and, of course, the tree lighting during the evening on Friday, Dec. 15.

(Photo: Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation)

The event was held at the new center, located at 6901 Hopkins Road, which was built on the site of the former Beulah Elementary School and opened earlier in 2023.