CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Chesterfield county's law enforcement and head prosecutor say last week's violent shootout between a suspect and police officers could have been prevented. 36-year-old Jeffrey Kite, a convicted felon, was shot and killed by police on Thursday after an 11-hour standoff and eventual shootout. It happened at his home on Lansmill drive. No police officers were injured but Kite died at the scene.

According to authorities, officers went out to Kite's home on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m. to arrest him for stalking and violating a protective order. They said the suspect ran into his home when he saw Chesterfield Police approaching and refused to come outside. Authorities said a woman was also in the home and agreed to leave the home after several hours.