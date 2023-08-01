The kitchen and living room of a home in the 2500 block of Bermuda Avenue were heavily damaged in a fire on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Credit: Paul Nevadomski

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A home in the Chester area was scorched in a cooking fire on Tuesday afternoon, and a person inside the home was injured while trying to escape.

At 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, fire and emergency medical crews responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of Bermuda Avenue.

According to fire crews, a person inside the home was cooking when a fire started on the stovetop. The occupant cut his foot as he was trying to leave out of the back door of the home, but was otherwise unharmed.

The kitchen and the living room of the home were heavily damaged in the fire, according to Chesterfield Fire.

The Red Cross is now assisting the residents of the home.