CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield rescued a homeowner who suffered a medical emergency on the roof of their house on Thursday.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers and Fire Department crews responded to a house on the 10000 block of Redbridge Road for a report of a medical emergency on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Fire Department used a fire engine with a ladder to get crews onto the roof and get the homeowner to safety.