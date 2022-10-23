CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents celebrated the changing of the season at the Bon Air Fall Festival this weekend.

The family-friendly event occurred on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Crossings of Bon Air.

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

The festival included musical entertainment, a dog parade, pumpkin and face painting as well as food and refreshments such as an ice cream truck.

Local vendors also attended the event with seasonal products available to visitors.

The event was hosted in partnership with The Laurels of Bon Air and Care Advantage.

“We wanted to our residents here at the Crossings — along with the outside Bon Air community — to celebrate the harvest and look forward to Thanksgiving,” said Jacquelyn Daniel, executive director at The Crossings of Bon Air. “We want to bring some festivities to the community and some outdoor activities for the children.”