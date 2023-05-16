CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver suffered minor injuries after police say she crashed her car into a church in Chesterfield, causing minor damage to the building.

The crash took place on the morning of Tuesday, May 16 at the Bon Air United Methodist Church, located at 1645 Buford Road. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the driver lost control of the steering wheel, causing the crash.

Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News

The impact damaged a window and part of the brick wall and the driver sustained minor injuries.