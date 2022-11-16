CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is injured and a driver is in custody after a hit and run crash in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning.

Chesterfield County Police officers responded to the intersection of Robious Road and Cranbeck Road in the Bon Air around at around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for a reported a hit and run.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The car found at the scene was also significantly damaged in the crash.

A driver is in custody after a hit and run crash in Chesterfield County on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Credit: Chesterfield Police Department.

Shortly after police responded, officers found the other vehicle involved in the crash. That driver is now in custody.