CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver in Chesterfield was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay after police say they crashed into a Cracker Barrel.

According to a tweet from Sergeant Rollins of the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash into a building on Craig Rath Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 17. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A driver in Chesterfield was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay after police say they crashed into a Cracker Barrel. (Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police)

No other injuries were reported and the Cracker Barrel has since reopened for business.