CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large fire swept through a two-story garage behind a Chesterfield residence Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on June 15, crews responded to the scene of a fire on the 12500 block of River Road. Fire and emergency personnel from Richmond and Henrico County were dispatched to assist in putting out the blaze as crews from Chesterfield Fire were working the pool hazmat incident that had occurred earlier during the day.

The flames were brought under control in about 40 minutes, but the garage was deemed to be a total loss. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The house near the garage sustained melted siding but was otherwise not seriously damaged.

It is unclear how long River Road will be closed due to this incident.

Below, photos from the scene of the incident.

A scene from the two-story garage fire near a Chesterfield residence on River Road. (Credit: Timothy Corley / 8News)

A scene from the two-story garage fire near a Chesterfield residence on River Road. (Credit: Timothy Corley / 8News)

A scene from the two-story garage fire near a Chesterfield residence on River Road. (Credit: Timothy Corley / 8News)

A scene from the two-story garage fire near a Chesterfield residence on River Road. (Credit: Timothy Corley / 8News)