CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Severe weather caused power outages and damage to buildings in Chesterfield County on Wednesday evening. One viewer reported serious wind damage to a local IHOP.

Video submitted to 8News shows what Stormtracker8 meteorologists speculated could be a very strong ‘Dust Devil’ ahead of the thunderstorms. The video was taken by Bobby Eberth shortly after 6 p.m. on Hull Street, just east of Route 288 in Chesterfield County.

There was also an unconfirmed report of a funnel cloud in the area at around the same time by the National Weather Service. However, this was reportedly on the western side of Route 288.

Robert Hermsen, a cook at a nearby IHOP, said he felt the ground tremble and the air pressure change at around 6 p.m.

“I look out into our dining room from the kitchen and see the glass [bending] in and out,” Hermsen said. “A tree fell in our parking lot, major damage to the roof and side of the restaurant. Rocks were thrown up — smashed out one window and a door. We lost power for a short time.”

(Photo courtesy of Robert Hermsen)

(Photo courtesy of Robert Hermsen)

(Photo courtesy of Robert Hermsen)

(Photo courtesy of Robert Hermsen)

(Photo courtesy of Robert Hermsen)

A short time later, the aforementioned severe thunderstorm arrived, bringing with it heavy rainfall and lightning.

Another viewer, Ralph Stoewe, captured an impressive lightning strike in a dash cam video while driving eastbound on Midlothian Turnpike.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for all your weather updates.