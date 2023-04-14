CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Wildlife Management and Control (VWM&C) was called to the Midlothian area of Chesterfield after a rat snake was found in the engine compartment of an SUV.

According to a post on VWM&C’s Facebook page, the snake was about six feet in length.

(Courtesy of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control)

According to the Virginia Herpetological Society, the Eastern Rat Snake is the most common type of snake found in Virginia. Though they are not venomous and are relatively harmless to humans, they can grow to be quite long. The longest one ever found was 8.5 feet in length.