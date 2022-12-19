CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An SUV caught fire across the street from Chesterfield Town Center Mall on Midlothian Turnpike.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the SUV caught fire in the parking lot of the Winchester Building, at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Koger Center Boulevard, on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19.

Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police

Chesterfield Police and Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the scene, it is not yet known by 8News whether there were any injuries as a result of the fire. Video of the fire can be seen here.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.