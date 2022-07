A teen was charged with reckless driving after crashing their car into a brick wall on Robious Road in Chesterfield.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teen has been charged after crashing their car into a brick wall that marks the entrance to the James River West neighborhood in Chesterfield.

The crash took place Friday morning at the intersection of Robious Road and River Hills Lane in front of the James River West neighborhood.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the driver, a juvenile, has been charged with reckless driving and no injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.