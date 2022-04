CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County released 3,500 triploid grass carp into the Swift Creek Reservoir this week as part of their hydrilla monitoring and control program.

The program is a part of an ongoing effort to protect the reservoir as a long-term water-supply source, according to the county.

Chesterfield County studies revealed the triploid grass carp as the most environmentally-friendly and cost-effective means of controlling the hydrilla growth in the reservoir.

