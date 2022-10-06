CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It was quite the sight to see on Thursday morning at Tomahawk Creek Middle School.

On Oct. 6, students in science and Spanish classes at Tomahawk Creek, located at 1600 Learning Place Loop in Midlothian, released the Monarch butterflies that they had raised as part of a cross-cultural conservation project. Monarch butterflies migrate to central Mexico for the winter.

The butterfly release took place during a larger event celebrating Hispanic heritage, a release from Chesterfield County Public Schools said. The Hispanic heritage celebration event also featured performances by Latin Ballet of Virginia dancers, games led by students in the Spanish Immersion Specialty Center at Manchester High and popotillo art.

Check out photos from the butterfly release below!

Monarch release at Tomahawk Creek Middle School (Photo: 8News Photographer Paul Nevadomski)

