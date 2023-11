CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle was seen engulfed in flames in a business parking lot off of Midlothian Turnpike Monday afternoon.

The vehicle fire was located in the 11300 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Photos captured at the scene around 1:15 p.m. showed black smoke billowing from the flames.

Chesterfield County fire crews responded to the scene. There were no reported injuries.

A vehicle was seen engulfed in flames in a business parking lot off of Midlothian Turnpike Monday afternoon. (Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

A vehicle was seen engulfed in flames in a business parking lot off of Midlothian Turnpike Monday afternoon. (Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

A vehicle was seen engulfed in flames in a business parking lot off of Midlothian Turnpike Monday afternoon. (Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

A vehicle was seen engulfed in flames in a business parking lot off of Midlothian Turnpike Monday afternoon. (Photo: Kevyn Harris/8News)

A vehicle was seen engulfed in flames in a business parking lot off of Midlothian Turnpike Monday afternoon. (Photo: Kevyn Harris/8News)

A vehicle was seen engulfed in flames in a business parking lot off of Midlothian Turnpike Monday afternoon. (Photo: Kevyn Harris/8News)

A vehicle was seen engulfed in flames in a business parking lot off of Midlothian Turnpike Monday afternoon. (Photo: Kevyn Harris/8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.