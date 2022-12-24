CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house in Chesterfield County was destroyed after it caught on fire in the evening of Christmas Eve.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, fire crews responded to the 500 block of N. Pinetta Drive for a reported structure fire.

According to neighbors at the scene, residents in the area were setting off fireworks next to the home when one of the rockets landed on the house, setting it ablaze. Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the house as crews worked to put out the flames. No injuries have been reported in connection to the incident at this time.

8News has reached out to Chesterfield Police and Fire departments for comment but is still waiting to hear back. Scroll to see photos and videos from the scene of the fire below.

Credit: Lee Wells / 8News.

Watch videos below of crews battling the fire on Dec. 24, 2022. Credit: Lee Wells / 8News.