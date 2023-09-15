CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Couty Police Department charged a pickup truck driver with driving under the influence after he crashed into the side of a residence in the Bensley area of the county.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, officers were called to the 2800 block of Dundas Road for a reported vehicle crash.

Upon their arrival, police found that a pickup truck had crashed into the side of a residence.

No one inside the residence was injured but a passenger in the pickup truck was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with driving under the influence.

Damage to the house was not immediately clear but the building inspector was called to investigate.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.