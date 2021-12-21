Planning commission approves 531 new homes in Chesterfield

Concept art showing some of the proposed townhomes at 17501 Genito Road. (Published by Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Planning Commission approved four zoning cases at their Tuesday meeting that total more than 500 new units of housing across the county.

Of that new housing, 207 units are designated as senior housing. In addition, the projects carry with them over $1.5 million in road cash proffers.

Road cash proffers are money promised by developers to improve roads around new developments to offset the impact of increased traffic on local communities.

The following zoning cases were approved by the Planning Commission, and will be taken up by the Board of Supervisors at their next meeting:

17501 Genito Road, Piedmont Ventures LLC – 245 Townhomes

2100 Osborne Road, Duke Quality Homes – 145 Townhomes (110 designated as senior housing)

7420 Ashlake Parkway, Sowers Buildings LLC – 97 Apartments, designates as senior housing

14300 Ashbrook Parkway, Hancock Village Investment Company LLC – 44 Townhomes (addition to existing development)

Chesterfield has grown rapidly in recent years, with census data showing the county grew by nearly 50,000 people between 2010 and 2020. While that rapid growth has been an economic boon, residents in less densely-populated portions of the county have pushed back against some of the county’s ambitious development plans.