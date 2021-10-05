Plans are solidifying in Chesterfield for a ‘world class’ ice hockey, skating venue near Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Redevelopment of the Spring Rock Green shopping center in northeast Chesterfield is solidifying — plans for the space include a state-of-the-art ice hockey and skating facility.

County leaders recently revealed part of their plans for redevelopment at the Spring Rock Green shopping center located at the Chippenham Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike interchange.

According to Chesterfield Economic Development Authority, the facility will help the Richmond region establish stronger youth hockey and ice-skating programs and also strengthen sports tourism to bring tournaments to the region.

“This is important because two rinks are needed to attract larger youth hockey tournaments to Richmond,” according to a release from Chesterfield Economic Development Authority. “Plans will include seating and amenities appropriate to host tournaments and special events and will put Richmond in the top ranks of venues in the Mid-Atlantic.”

The planned facility will be the only venue in the Greater Richmond area that will feature two NHL-size ice rinks. The venue is also planned to host open-skating and learn-to-skate programs.

Rendering of the development provided by Chesterfield County

In August, the board of supervisors held a public hearing to consider the transfer of $20 million to the Economic Development Authority to finance the purchase of Spring Rock Green and Adaline Acres.

Now, the agency is finalizing plans with an operator who will manage the future facility, with plans to work cooperatively with other regional ice rink facilities and owners to organize tournaments and other events.

“Richmond Region Tourism is very excited about this new development, which would add to our sports tourism infrastructure,” said Richmond Region Tourism President & CEO Jack Berry. “The area needs additional indoor hockey regulation-sized sheets of ice to be attractive to hosting hockey tournaments, figure skating competitions, as well as serving a need for our residents. This is fabulous news.”

The location will be integrated into a new mixed-use community “to provide opportunities for broader community enjoyment.”