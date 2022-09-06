CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stolen tools that were dropped off at a Chesterfield Goodwill last month have been linked to the theft of a trailer belonging to a plumbing company, according to Chesterfield County Police.

According to police, a black Ford F-150 style truck with a camper shell dropped off plumbing tools at a Goodwill in Goochland County on Aug. 21.

Credit: Chesterfield County Police

Credit: Chesterfield County Police

Credit: Chesterfield County Police A black Ford F-150 style truck dropped off plumbing tools from a stolen trailer at a Goodwill in Goochland County last month.

Police say that the tools had originally belonged to Mr. Rooter Plumbing, and were in an enclosed trailer belonging to the company. This trailer was stolen from the 1200 block of Sycamore Square in Chesterfield sometime between Aug. 19 and Aug. 22. The trailer still has not been found.

If you have any information on this crime or any identify the owner of the vehicle, contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or p3tips.com/699.