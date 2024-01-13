CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a way to give back to your community? Pocahontas State Park is accepting donated goods to be given to veterans at Richmond Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Organizers listed the following items needed by the center:

T-shirts of any color, for both women and men, sizes M, L, XL and 2X

Socks of any style, except for “no-show”

Sweatpants and sweatshirts

Women’s underwear, undershirts and sports bras

Hygiene products, including deodorant, body wash, lotion, Vaseline and alcohol-free mouthwash

A spokesperson added that the park would also accept Valentine’s Day cards to be given to veterans.

Donations can be dropped off at the park, located at 10301 State Park Rd., daily until Feb. 11 at its main office, Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday at its visitor center.

Donors can call 804-796-4472 or email Rebecca.whalen@dcr.virginia.gov for more information.