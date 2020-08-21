Pocahontas State Park leaders are asking for volunteers to help clean up after last weekend’s historic flooding, here’s how you can get involved

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Historic rainfall flooded parts of Chesterfield County including portions of Pocahontas State Park on August 15, and now volunteers are being asked to help with clean up.

Debris could be seen from parking lots and law enforcement rangers say some boat rental facilities were washed away by rising water. Entire sections of trail were also damaged.

Two volunteer events are being held Saturday, August 22:

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own masks and work boots and meet at the Swift Creek Parking Lot (7298 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield, VA).

You can reach out to pocahontasvolunteer@dcr.virginia.gov to register as a park volunteer or if you have any questions.

To register, click here.