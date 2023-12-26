CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Did you know that the last full moon of the year — referred to as the ‘Cold Moon’ — falls on Wednesday? Nature lovers can mark the occasion by taking a ranger-led hike at Pocahontas State Park.

The hike will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27 at the park, beginning at its main office building.

Along the way, attendees will listen to the sounds of nocturnal animals and birds as they learn why December’s full moon is called the ‘Cold Moon.’

The event is suitable for ages 8 and up, according to organizers.

Reservations are recommended. For more information and to reserve a spot on the hike, attendees can call 804-796-4472 or email Rebecca.whalen@dcr.virginia.gov.