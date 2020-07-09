Police: 1 hurt in I-95 crash near Rt. 288 in Chesterfield

According to VDOT, traffic is backed up for nearly five miles.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was injured Thursday in a crash on Interstate-95 just south of the Route 288 interchange in Chesterfield County.

Authorities responded to the scene, near mile marker 62, at 3:27 p.m. after the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and “ended up on the right side of the road,” according to Virginia State Police.

Police did not identify who was hurt and the extent of their injuries. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. According to VDOT, traffic is backed up for nearly five miles.

