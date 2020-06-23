Police: 1 person hurt in shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is a large police presence at Chesterfield Towne Center as authorities respond to a shooting inside the mall. One person was sent to the hospital, according to a tweet from police.

“@CCPDVa are responding to a shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center,” Chesterfield police wrote. “One victim has been transported to hospital with injuries. Please avoid the area. Anyone with info should call.”

.@CCPDVa are responding to a shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center. One victim has been transported to hospital with injuries. Please avoid the area. Anyone with info should call @CfieldVA911. @ColJSKatz @CrimeSolversCCH @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 @RTDNEWS — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) June 23, 2020

Social media posts shared with 8News claim that people are hiding inside the mall due to incident. Chesterfield police has even responded to those who have reached out online.

A post on the county’s official Twitter page urged people to avoid the area and “adhere” to the warning from police.

