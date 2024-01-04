CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly shot a man near Manchester High School.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, officers were called to the 12600 block of Bailey Bridge Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the 5800 block of Cedar Springs Road. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After launching an investigation, police detectives identified a 15-year-old boy as the suspect in the shooting.

Detectives requested and obtained juvenile petitions for two charges — malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony — for the juvenile suspect.

Officers arrested the suspect on Jan. 3. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

“At this point, the investigation indicates the victim and the suspect, who are known to each other, had arranged to meet at Manchester High School to fight,” a police spokesperson said. “Once there, the suspect fired a gun into the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim. The victim then left the scene and stopped at a residence on Cedar Springs Lane to call for help.”

The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call 804-748-1251.