Police: 18-year-old wanted for Chesterfield shooting apprehended in Ohio

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old Richmond man who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Chesterfield County last month has been apprehended in Ohio, police said Tuesday.

Jacob Matthews was wanted on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and malicious wounding in connection with a shooting that occurred on January 21 in the 9300 block of Windwood Court.

Officers who responded to the shooting found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, January 24, Chesterfield Police said Matthews was apprehended in Ohio by members of the U.S. Marshals Office.

No other information has been released at this time.

