Police: 2 taken to hospital after Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men in Chesterfield County were shot and sent to the hospital Thursday.

A police spokesperson told 8News that officers are at the scene of the double shooting, the 3200 block of Kim Drive, investigating. Additional information has not yet been provided.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police or Crime Solvers.

