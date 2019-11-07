1  of  2
Breaking News
Police: 2 taken to hospital after Chesterfield shooting Police: No charges in deadly GRTC bus collision

Police: 2 taken to hospital after Chesterfield shooting

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men in Chesterfield County were shot and sent to the hospital Thursday.

A police spokesperson told 8News that officers are at the scene of the double shooting, the 3200 block of Kim Drive, investigating. Additional information has not yet been provided.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police or Crime Solvers.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events