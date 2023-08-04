HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed in a shooting late Thursday night on Bayhaven Drive in Hampton, police said.

Police have identified the man as 24-year-old Solomon Andrew Roane of Chesterfield.

A complaint came in of a shooting around 11:53 p.m. in the 100 block of Bayhaven Drive, and when officers arrived, they found Roane suffering from a gunshot wound. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene

A preliminary investigation indicated that Roane was meeting unknown suspects in the area, police said, and the suspects shot him and left the scene before officers arrived. The motive and circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Police are seeking assistance in identifying the suspects in connection to what they say is a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.