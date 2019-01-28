‘America’s Most Wanted’ fugitive who tied up woman, stole her car in Chesterfield facing more charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An “America’s Most Wanted” fugitive who was arrested in Florida over the weekend held a woman at gunpoint and tied her up before stealing her car in Chesterfield, according to police.

Police said the victim was helping 46-year-old Michael Eugene Moore at a business office in the 9100 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Moore then allegedly grabbed the woman, bound her wrists and ankles and covered her mouth while holding her gunpoint. Moore left the victim at the business, but stole her 2018 Nissan Versa, police said.

The woman was uninjured.

On Jan. 26, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in Florida located the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

Authorities say Moore didn’t want to get out, but surrendered after the sheriff called in a SWAT team.

Chesterfield police obtained warrants for Moore that included robbery, abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny.

Moore was featured on the TV show America’s Most Wanted, accused by authorities of stabbing his wife repeatedly and abducting their 5-year-old daughter in March of 1996.

Weeks later, the girl was found in Miami and returned to her mother in Richmond after the child’s photo appeared on the show. Moore remained fugitive.

Moore is currently in custody in Florida and will be extradited back to Virginia.

Anyone with information about the Jan. 19 incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

