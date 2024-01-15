CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in solving a car theft that occurred late last year.

According to police, a car was stolen from an unlocked car garage on Oct. 1, 2023, on the 15000 block of Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield County.

Police described the victim’s car as a red two-door 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS with a black convertible top, which is valued at approximately $50,000.

The car has the Virginia Antique license plate tag, “984776.” There are also two holes in the hood where hood pins have been removed.

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

If you have any information about this crime or any other unsolved crime in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights please visit the website or call 804-784-0660.