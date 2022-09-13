The scene of the shooting at the Robious Hall Shopping Center in Bon Air on Friday, Sept. 9. Photo courtesy of Sierra Krug.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department has arrested a man suspected of shooting a woman at the Robious Hall Shopping Center in Bon Air last week.

Police said the shooting occurred Friday, Sept. 9, around 4 p.m. when a local woman confronted a man who matched the description of the suspect who had broken into her car earlier in the day. Police said the suspect pulled out a gun as the woman approached him, and started firing at her when she was walking away.

After the shooting, police said the suspect ran away from the scene. The woman was left with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and was treated at the scene.

Officers at the scene later learned that as the man was running away, a bystander confronted him. The suspect then pulled out his gun again, and hit the bystander’s car with it, damaging the vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Kelvin Ruiz of Chesterfield. Warrants obtained for Ruiz included malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, petit larceny and brandishing and vandalism in relation to the incident.

Chesterfield Police were able to arrest Ruiz with the help of the U.S. Marshals. He is being held without bond at Chesterfield County Jail.