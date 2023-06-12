CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested and charged in connection to more than 10 break-ins that recently occurred at pool clubhouses.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Police said Thomas D. Perkins, 19, of the 600 block of Woodhaven Drive, and Andrew C. Johns, 19, of the 1900 block of Walkerton Court, were identified as suspects, arrested and charged with five counts each of breaking and entering and five counts each of petit larceny.

Previously identified as the ‘Crowbar Candy Bandits,’ the men are accused of breaking into concession stands, snack bars or clubhouses around the county on 11 occasions, and stealing snacks, candy, cash and maintenance items — police said a vacuum was stolen on one occasion.

The suspects are accused of breaking into pool clubhouses in broad daylight, stealing cash, food and maintenance items.

The suspects are accused of breaking into pool clubhouses in broad daylight, stealing cash, food and maintenance items.(Photo: 8News)

The suspects are accused of breaking into pool clubhouses in broad daylight, stealing cash, food and maintenance items.(Photo: 8News)

The suspects are accused of breaking into pool clubhouses in broad daylight, stealing cash, food and maintenance items.(Photo: 8News)

The suspects are accused of breaking into pool clubhouses in broad daylight, stealing cash, food and maintenance items.(Photo: 8News)

The suspects are accused of breaking into pool clubhouses in broad daylight, stealing cash, food and maintenance items.(Photo: 8News)

Locations of the break-ins

Smoketree Pool: located in the 11100 block of Smoketree Drive (x2) Items stolen: two tablets, candy, box containing cash

located in the 11100 block of Smoketree Drive (x2) Woodlake Swim and Racquet Club: located in the 5000 block of Woodlake Village Parkway Items stolen: cash, candy, a vacuum and other items.

located in the 5000 block of Woodlake Village Parkway Settlers Landing pool: located in the 2300 block of Wrens Nest Road Items stolen: nothing reported stolen

located in the 2300 block of Wrens Nest Road ACAC Fitness Center’s pool snack bar: located in the 11600 block of Robious Road Items stolen: cash

located in the 11600 block of Robious Road Queensmill Recreation Center’s concession stand: located in the 1400 block of Kingscross Road Items stolen: a safe containing cash

located in the 1400 block of Kingscross Road Loch Braemar pool: located in the 9900 block of Kingussle Lane Items stolen: suspects damaged a cash register inside; nothing was reported stolen

located in the 9900 block of Kingussle Lane Shenandoah Community Association pool: located in the 9600 block of Redbridge Road Items stolen: nothing reported stolen

located in the 9600 block of Redbridge Road Bon Air Community Center pool: located in the 8700 block of Quaker Lane Items stolen: cash

located in the 8700 block of Quaker Lane Surreywood Swim Club: located in the 2300 block of Williamstowne Drive Items stolen: cash and snacks

located in the 2300 block of Williamstowne Drive Brighton Green Community Association clubhouse: located in the 600 block of North Pinetta Drive Items stolen: nothing reported stolen

located in the 600 block of North Pinetta Drive