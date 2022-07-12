CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have arrested two additional juvenile male suspects in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred at a house party on Iron Bridge Parkway.

A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of two teens — a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old — on July 3. After further investigation, detectives identified two additional suspects on, according to police.

The two new suspects are identified as juvenile males — a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old. Detectives requested and obtained juvenile petitions for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for both suspects. An additional juvenile petition for malicious bodily injury was obtained for the 16-year-old.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on July 7 and the 17-year-old suspect was arrested on July 8. Both arrests were made with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. The suspects are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Around 10:30 p.m. on July 2, police were called to the scene of a reported shooting at the Cultural Center of India, located in the 6600 block of Iron Bridge Parkway, where a birthday party was being held. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, a juvenile male, dead inside a bathroom.

Police said the victim appears to have been the intended target of the shooting and was known to the four juvenile suspects. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy was providing security at the party and shot a person who was displaying a gun while responding to the area of the deadly shooting. An investigation found that the individual shot by the deputy was not involved in the killing of the juvenile.

Police said that the person shot by the deputy was taken to the hospital “with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.