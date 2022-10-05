CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a woman they say has been missing for two and a half weeks.

According to police, 51-year-old Sabrina Denise Bruce Simmons of the 1500 block of North 31st Street in Richmond was last seen by family on Saturday, Sept. 17. She is possibly driving a blue Ford Mustang with Virginia tags 82770H. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

According to police, 51-year-old Sabrina Denise Bruce Simmons of the 1500 block of North 31st Street in Richmond was last seen by family on Saturday, Sept. 17. She is possibly driving a blue Ford Mustang with Virginia tags 82770H.

Simmons is a 5’4″ Black woman who weighs around 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in need of medication.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Simmons or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.