CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking the public for information related to a shooting that led to the death of a Chesterfield 7-year-old boy in 2013.

Police said 7-year-old Brendon Mackey and his father were attending the annual fireworks show at Swift Creek Reservoir in 2013 when Brendon was hit by a bullet while walking in front of the Boathouse Restaurant.

Police believe the bullet that hit Brendon was fired randomly into the air. Since the tragedy, Brendon’s Law was enacted, which made the act of celebratory gunfire resulting in injury a felony.

If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.