CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Aug. 30, Chesterfield County Police officers arrested 27-year-old Matthew Kirkland for allegedly raping a woman, among other offenses. Authorities believe Kirkland might have other victims.

The Matoaca-area man is off the street after being charged with rape, abduction, attempted strangulation, aggravated battery and sodomy in relation to an incident from July. Kirkland met the woman he’s accused of raping online and the two decided to meet up in-person, which is when things allegedly turned violent.

Chesterfield County Police Lieutenant John Payne Jr. is a member of the department’s Special Victims team. He said offenders like Kirkland, who find their targets online, often offend more than once.

“You always worry that there could be additional victims out there because of how many people use these platforms,” Lt. Payne said.

In a one-on-one interview with 8News, the Chesterfield County Police Department reminded sexual assault survivors that they are are not alone.

“There may be other victims,” Lt. Payne said regarding Kirkland’s case.

Matthew K. Kirkland, 27, was arrested and charged with rape, among several other charges, in connection to the sexual assault of a woman. Police say there may be more victims. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Kirkland is currently being held without bond at Chesterfield County Jail. According to court records, Kirkland had a criminal history prior to this recent incident. Now that he’s off the streets, officials hope any potential previous victims feel safe enough to come forward.

“Please come forward,” Lt. Payne said. “We will do our very best to make you feel safe, keep you safe.”

If you have any information about Kirkland and his offenses, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at at 804-748-1251.

