CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating after homeowners said their home was shot up overnight.

Chesterfield Police responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning at the 20000 block of Sheffield Place.

According to police, the homeowners said they woke up and found damage in their home as a result of being struck by bullets.

The homeowners told police that they heard gunshots between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.