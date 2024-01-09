CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly drove a 15-year-old boy to fight another man, who police say was then shot by the boy near Manchester High School in Chesterfield County.

At 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, a man came to police headquarters and said he was involved in the shooting and wanted to turn himself in to police.

After investigation, the man, identified as 35-year-old Thomas G. Gowins of Chesterfield County, was arrested and charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony in relation to the shooting. Gowins is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

This comes after police arrested the first suspect, a 15-year-old boy, on Jan. 3 in connection to the shooting. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Detectives requested and obtained juvenile petitions for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the juvenile suspect.

At 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, officers with the Chesterfield County Police Department were called to the 12600 block of Bailey Road.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the 5800 block of Cedar Springs Road. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police said the victim and the 15-year-old suspect, who know each other, had arranged to meet at Manchester High School to fight.

Police said Gowins drove the 15-year-old suspect to the area.

Once there, the 15-year-old suspect fired a gun into the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim. The victim then left the scene and stopped at a home along Cedar Springs Lane to call for help.

Police continue their investigation into this shooting. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.