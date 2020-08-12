Police: Chesterfield man shot during robbery attempt, suspect on the run

Chesterfield Police say a man was shot in the arm at Falling Creek Apartments following a robbery attempt. (Photo: 8News’ Sierra Fox)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police say a man was shot in the arm at Falling Creek Apartments Tuesday night following a robbery attempt.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Marina Drive just after 7 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. There, officers learned that the shooting victim was walking back to his apartment when someone tried to rob him. Police said the suspect ran away and robbed another victim in the complex.

“This was just an unfortunate case of robberies, not specifically targeted,” police told 8News’ Sierra Fox at the scene.

The suspect is described by police as a young male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black tank top. Additional suspect information was not made available by police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

