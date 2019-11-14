Chesterfield shooting leaves 2 injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday after a shooting in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

According to police, an investigation is underway in the 3500 block of Colonnade Road and “two victims have been transported to an area hospital with injuries.” The extent of the victims’ injuries are unknown at this time.

Those with information about the shooting have been asked to call police or Crime Solvers.

