CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a weekender Chesterfield County Jail inmate who they say has been at large for around a month and a half.

According to police, 37-year-old Jasmine Collins, an outdoor weekender program inmate, took off while outside of the jail on Sept. 30. He is now wanted for misdemeanor escape without force.

Collins is described as a 215-pound Black man who stands about 5-feet and 9-inches. He has brown eyes and black hair and may be driving a grey four-door Honda Accord from the early 2000s. His address is on the 200 block of North Park Drive in Petersburg.

Anyone who has seen Collins or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office at 804-748-1490.